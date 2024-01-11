5 DIY Orange peel powder face packs for radiant skin

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE DIY Orange peel powder face packs for radiant skin

Achieving radiant and glowing skin doesn't always require expensive skincare products. Sometimes, the key to a vibrant complexion can be found in simple, natural ingredients right in your kitchen. One such versatile ingredient is orange peel powder, which is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. In this article, we'll explore a few DIY orange peel powder face packs that can help rejuvenate and brighten your skin.

Rosewater and Orange peel face mask:

Pamper your skin with a soothing rosewater and orange peel powder face mask. Create a paste by combining the two ingredients and apply it evenly on your face, letting it sit for 20 minutes before rinsing. While rosewater provides a calming effect, the orange peel powder works to brighten and tighten your skin, resulting in a refreshed and radiant appearance.

Orange Peel Powder and Yogurt Mask:

Achieving radiant skin can be as simple as combining two tablespoons of orange peel powder with a tablespoon of yoghurt. This face pack not only exfoliates dead skin cells, thanks to the lactic acid in yoghurt, but also provides a boost of vitamin C from orange peel powder. Apply the paste to your face and neck, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and unveil a rejuvenated, radiant complexion.

Oatmeal and Orange Peel Scrub:

For smoother and more radiant skin, create a gentle exfoliating scrub by mixing equal parts of finely ground oatmeal and orange peel powder. Add a bit of water to form a thick paste and use it to gently scrub your face in circular motions. This DIY scrub effectively removes dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and looking luminous.

Turmeric and Orange Peel Powder Face Pack:

Brighten your skin with a powerful combination of a teaspoon of orange peel powder, a pinch of turmeric, and a tablespoon of honey. Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties complement the brightening effects of orange peel powder, resulting in a revitalised complexion. Allow the mixture to dry on your face for about 15 minutes, and experience the natural glow that this DIY face pack brings.

