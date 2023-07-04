4 simple strategies for preserving healthy skin during summer to monsoon transition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Simple skincare tips for preserving healthy skin during summer to monsoon transition

As we welcome the frequently humid, wet and sticky climate and bid farewell to the long, leisurely summer, we should not forget to take care of our skin. It's essential to modify the skincare regimen when the climate changes to make sure your skin gets all the required moisture and protection it needs. If you are uncertain of which components of your daily routine you should keep and which you should modify? Here are our 4 simple strategies for preserving healthy skin.

Cleanse twice a day

Cleansing is an almost unsaid yet holy grail step in skincare that cannot be ignored. Cleanse when you wake up to take off any sweat, leftover makeup and night creams from the day before and before you go to bed to rid your skin of bacteria, sweat and makeup that have accumulated through the day.

Pro Tip: Wash your face with cold water that helps in increasing blood circulation, reducing puffiness and for an added boost to glowing skin.

Fade pigmentation with a brightening serum

Due to external factors such as pollution and ultraviolet rays, our skin tends to become extremely dull, leading to harsh dark patches. Use an anti-pigmentation serum, with a powerful, potent and efficacious blend of ingredients, including Gluta-Niacinamide that deeply penetrates 10 layers into the skin to reduce pigmentation and make way for flawless radiance.

Pro Tip: Apply the serum before applying makeup for a dewy base and a hydrating look.

Moisturise with a lightweight gel

Opt for a hydrating lightweight formula that absorbs into the skin instantly without leaving any sticky feeling. You want to look for something that is ideal for the weather and that doesn’t weigh down your skin. Use a super light gel that is infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Glycerine.

Pro Tip: Gently massage with circular movements, starting from the centre to the contours of your cleansed face.

Top it up with Sunscreen

While the sun during the monsoons might not be at its shiniest best, the UVA and UVB rays could still damage skin and cause tanning and pigmentation if you step out without applying a protectant on your skin. Use a serum-boost sunscreen range that comes in three gel and serum variants that are non-oily, don’t leave behind a white cast and help fade those stubborn dark patches created by sun exposure due to the addition of Niacinamide-C.

Pro Tip: Apply your sun protectant for at least 30 minutes before you step out into the sun.

(With IANS Inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News