Skincare tips from Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor to prep your skin before and after makeup

Haven't we all wondered how to get that flawless skin? Watching our favourite actresses flaunting smooth and plump skin has made most of us wonder what is their skin secrets. Making things easy for us, Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor have shared their skincare routines on social media. While Sonam Kapoor shares tips on how to keep your skin healthy by following a simple evening routine, Malaika posted a video showing how she prepares her skin for makeup. The two shared videos detailing the step by step producer to make it easy for their fans.

Here's how Malaika Arora takes care of her skin before applying makeup

Step1: Apply moisturiser to your under eye and pat it down gently.

Step 2: Use a jade roller and massage your under eye in a soft, brisk and firm manner.

Step 3: Apply moisturiser to your face, don't forget your neck.

Step 4: Use a jade roller and massage your face in upward stroke.

Step 5: Hold one side of the skin and massage.

Step 6: Apply lip balm.

Here's how Sonam Kapoor takes care of her skin. Follow her evening skincare routine for healthier skin:

Step 1: Start with applying a cleanser to take the day off

Step 2: Remove with a wet with a cleansing towel

Step 3: Again cleanse your face to clarify to wash everything off.

Step 4: Hydrate my delicate eye area with eye treatment lotion and massage it lightly

Step 5: Moisturise your face with a replenishing balm

Step 6: End with a simple chapstick for your lips

While these skincare routines will prepare your skin for the hash makeup products, make sure you have a healthier dietary routine too. Along with cleansing and proper nutrition, another aspect which is important for happy skin is movement. When we move or burn calories, the body produces chemicals called endorphins. These endorphins interact with the receptors in the brain and trigger positive feelings and happy thoughts. This feeling of pure happiness and joy reflects on the skin, thus having the power to completely change your mood and keep you and your skin beaming.

Dermatologists say drink enough water. With our bodies comprising of 70 per cent water, drinking sufficient amount of water is the easiest way to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. Drinking adequate water helps flush out toxins from our bodies, preventing pimples and acne and boosting the skin's elasticity. No wonder, water is called the elixir of life.