Diwali 2020: Here are some DIY skin, hair care tips by Shahnaz Husain

Since Diwali is round the corner and it is that time of the year when you all get into the festive mood, enjoy wearing traditional attires and don yourself into new and beautiful dresses, make delicious food and sweets for our near and dear once. Amidst these celebrations, women have a strong urge to look their prettiest on the big day. Do you want to add glow to your skin this Diwali and confused with which products to use?



Here are some DIY tips for you which I recommend you for perfect glowing Skin, Makeup and Hair.



As Diwali and winter approach, try some home remedies to relieve dryness:

1. Apply honey on the face daily for 10 minutes and wash off with water.

2. If you have an aloe vera plant at home, the gel found in the inner portion of the leaves can be applied on the face to moisturise it.



For glowing skin

1.Tie these ingredients in a clean cloth, wet them a little and rub the cloth bag on the skin while bathing. These ingredients include --Mix powdered milk, ground almonds (Badaam), rice powder and rose petals. This method will gently clean your skin--leaving it soft, smooth and vibrant. It also leave the body naturally perfumed and refreshed.



2. Night time cleansing is more important in order to remove pollutants and make up before sleeping. Thus, for cleansing the skin, rinse it well with plenty of plain water. For normal to dry skin, use a cleansing cream or gel. For oily and combination skin, use face wash or cleansing lotion. After that tone the skin daily with chilled Rose water, using Cotton wool pads.

3. Grate carrots and apply on the face for 15 to 20 minutes. Carrot is rich in Vitamin A and good for nourishing the skin in winter. It suits all skin types.



4. Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. Suits normal to dry skin. Applying mayonnaise or egg yolk on the skin also helps to relieve dryness. Suits dry skin.



Eye Care



Indian women are known for their beautiful mesmerizing eyes. So, on festive occasions like Diwali, enhance your eyes with the right amount of makeup.



Highlight Your Eyes:



Let your eyes do all the talking. Once your eyes stand out, your whole face will appear brighter and strikingly beautiful. Remember to pick the right shade of eye shadow that matches your features as well as your skin tone best. Golden eyes with a smokey look at the corners are very in. Or simply choose the neutral eye makeup and add a little magic with a smokey look at the outer ends.



Eye shadows, liners and mascaras all help enhance the individual colour of your eyes depending on the colour of product you select. Sweep on eye shadow by applying colour from the lash line to above the crease



Lips



Lip color is absolutely your choice. You can keep it light or even bright colored, based on your choice. In case you are opting for a nude look, add a lot of gloss on your lips to add a little sparkle on them. And if you are opting for colors, go for Pinks, Reds and Corals.



Hair Styling



1. For dull hair, have a quick conditioning treatment before your shampoo. Mix one teaspoon each of vinegar with one egg or a little almond oil. Massage into the hair. Then do the hot towel wrap. Wash hair after half an hour. It will look smooth, thick and shiny.



2. To soften rough frizzy hair, mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.



3. Fringes are in. The side-swept fringe is popular, or you can part the fringe in the centre. Oval and long faces look good with a fringe. A layered fringe can make a large or round face look slimmer. Short fringes suit small faces.



These makeup tricks will instantly prep up your beauty quotient as you head out for a fun night during Diwali.

Meanwhile, Shahnaz Husain is the CEO of the Shahnaz Herbals Inc. A prominent skin-care expert, she has helped put India on the world beauty map. She has also been recognised for her efforts with a Padma Shri.

