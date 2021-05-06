Image Source : FREEPIK 4 lip scrubs by Shahnaz Husain you can easily make at home

The summer season is upon us and it brings along with it sun-parched skin and hair issues. The urge to look our best and protect ourselves throughout this period becomes everyone’s sudden priority. Lips are often being ignored during this process and get amalgamated with the face care routine and didn’t get the required attention. Hence, it becomes important to look out for their solution. These Lip scrubs by beauty mogul Shahnaz Husain helps in rejoicing them again.

It is important to remember that whatever we eat shows on our faces and body. Hence, eating right is the first step towards achieving healthy & glowing skin and of course lips.

Coconut Oil and honey Lip scrub

Coconut oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids which nourishes your skin thoroughly. Mix it with brown sugar and organic honey to get a thick paste and gently scrub the lips in a circular motion. In case the paste gets too dense you may add lukewarm water to it

Cinnamon Lip Scrub

Cinnamon helps in giving your skin the required tightness and therefore is widely used for skincare routine. Combine cinnamon with olive oil by taking honey as a base and leave it on your lips for 15-20 minutes. You may store the paste in the refrigerator for future use as well

Rice flour scrub

Rice is one of the common ingredients but very few are aware of its beauty benefits. Grind the rice sufficiently to make the flour and mix it with some rose water or honey as per your choice. Do not leave the scrub for more than 15 minutes on your lips. For best results, you may apply it by using a circular motion.

Rose Scrub:

Rose petals help in naturally lighting the tone of discolored lips. Its antibacterial properties help in protecting your lips. Cold milk helps to hydrate them and brighten your lips. Take few petals from one rose and mash them into a pulp and add a few drops of milk to make a fine paste out of it. now slowly rub this paste onto your lips like a regular lip scrub. Leave them for 10mins.

(The author is Shahnaz Husain, Beauty expert)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)