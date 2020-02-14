Vastu Tips: Sleeping towards South direction relieves health problems. Know how

Doing everything as per the Vastu Shastra instructions definitely helps you to get rid of all the problems. Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on the right way to sleep. There are mainly four directions, but it is not right to choose all the directions for sleeping. According to Vastu Shastra, one should sleep by keeping your head in the south or east direction, through which your feet will naturally face the north or west direction.

It is advisable to never sleep by with your head towards the north and west direction. There are many reasons for the same which is what we will discuss today. First of all, we will talk about what happens to sleep by heading towards the south. In Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to sleep with your head towards this direction. Sleeping in this direction helps in getting rid of health-related problems, that is, this direction is better in terms of health.

