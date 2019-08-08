Vastu Tips: Never keep broom like this at home, it may bring financial loss

It is said in our Shastras that you should always keep your house clean in order to bring harmony. It is also believed that a clean house doesn’t grow negativity or poverty. For this, the broom is the most common essential. It helps to keep the house clean and then we keep it in any place. But let us tell you that keeping the broom anywhere according to Vastu is considered wrong. Doing this results in keeping mother Lakshmi away from your home. Keeping the broom anywhere in the house without considering Vastu Shastra also results in increasing poverty. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell at which place you should keep the broom and will also give some more information related to the broom.

The broom or Jhadu has special significance in Vastu. It is believed that the broom of your house should be hidden like money. It is not considered auspicious to keep the broom out in the open and to be seen all the time. Also, always keep in mind that the broom should never be erected, that is, it should never be kept standing by the broom, it leads to impoverishment in the house. The broom should always lie on the ground.

