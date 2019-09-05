Vastu Tips: Know in which direction you should place God's idol in temple or prayer room

While planning a house, due to space constraints, many people tend to ignore a separate temple or pooja room but we must not sideline the need to make a place for God. Thus by creating a room for worshipping, we are creating a room to get charged with positive vibrations every morning and that energy will energize our environment, mind, body and soul. Our work efficiency will increase and so the progress, prosperity and peace.

In today's Vastu tips, Acharya Indu Prakash tells you in which direction you should put idol or pictures of God in the temple or prayer room. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered appropriate to place the idol and picture of any goddess and deity on the wall on the east or north side of the house of worship. Never face the idol or picture of God towards the north, otherwise, the worshiper will face towards the south. Never build a house of worship in the south direction.

Always keep in mind that God'sidols should never be kept on the ground, rather it should be kept on a wooden post or flat.