Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind when building or buying a house

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash while thinking about his auspicious thoughts while building a building. According to Vastu Shastra, while constructing any building, one must consider its auspicious and inauspicious results and a planned plan should also be made. When purchasing or building a plot for the building, many times it is left to consider some important things. Therefore, it should be planned properly in advance so that more and more ideas can be worked out.

According to the directions, eight conditions are made to construct a building. In the first position comes the east-facing building, in which the door of the building is in the east direction, in the second position comes the west-facing building, in which the door is towards the west.

In the next position, there is a north-facing building, in which the entrance of the building is towards the north. Apart from this, Dakshin Mukhi Bhawan, which has a doorway towards the south direction.

Ishan Mukhi Bhawan, in which the entrance of the building faces towards the northeast direction. Agni Mukhi Bhawan, in which the entrance of the building faces towards the southeast direction.

The Nairitya Mukhi Bhawan, in which the building's gate is towards the south-west direction and the last position is Vayavya Mukhi Bhawan, in which the building's door is towards the north-west direction. This was the possible conditions of a building according to the door in different directions.

