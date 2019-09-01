Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Choose the right land slope direction for good health and wealth

Slope in a building is common but they must be in suitable direction and any elevation or depression in the wrong direction can lead to undesirable results in terms of bad health, loss of wealth, loss of name and many other complications, says Vastu Shastra. Ideal slope affects life, happiness, and achievement of occupants while wrongly sloped buildings have an adverse affect. Always examine the slope in building either you selecting for residential or commercial purposes.

According to Vastu Shastra, sites sloping towards East and North are very auspicious and give all-round prosperity and health while land sloping towards South and West is highly inauspicious.

It means that downward slope towards East gives growth and prosperity, slope towards North gives wealth. Slope towards West gives loss of Wealth and slope towards South gives death and destruction.

Watch the video to know more