Vastu Tips: Toilets should never be in North direction of the house. Know why

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, we told you about what precautions should be taken for the construction of toilets in the north-west direction, and today we will talk about the construction of toilets in the north-west direction. The lord of the North direction is Kubera and that is the reason why construction of toilets in the north direction of the house is harmful. This causes the central density of man to fall apart. Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on reason why it shouldn't be done.

There are a lot of other negative impacts that come if a bathroom is created in the mentioned direction. The ability to make independent decisions becomes low and life does not remain clean and free. It becomes difficult to use the money received and a person might get sick in the house. The middle son might get scared. Moreover, diseases can also surround people living in the house. You might also get infections in the ear.

If due to some reason, you have to build a toilet in the north direction, then the pit should be shifted to the northwest. Black paint should be applied on the wall of the toilet. One should try not to use the toilet between 11 and 1 at night. In all weather, white real or fake flowers should be kept in a white metal pot in the north direction.

