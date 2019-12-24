Horoscope for December 24, 2019: Daily astrology predictions for Sagittarius, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for Capricorn, Sagittarius, & others

Horoscope Today, Astrology December 24, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): You may or may not believe in astrology but for those who think stars surely have a role to play in your daily life events we are here with your horoscope for the day. Each zodiac sign has a different impact on the positioning of stars. So, while some may have a promising day ahead for some it may not be that good, so, it’s always better to be prepared for your day. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

You can get support from senior officials. Your family will appreciate your quality. Adopting new technology can increase your business. Production work can also increase. You may go on a dinner with you partner. People associated with music and singing industry can get a chance to perform at a big event. Offer laddus to Hanuman ji, your business will see growth.

Taurus

People in jobs will get success in their work today. Business persons may get new sources of income. You will get everyone's support in the office. You will be refreshed. Today you can also do some social work. You will get benefit from a new contract. Some people may like your generosity. Feed banana to monkeys, all your troubles will be removed.

Gemini

You should be a little careful with new people. It would be better to consult the elders of the house before doing any work. There will some decrease in your concentration in studies. You should avoid deviating your attention. There can be some changes in your life. You should stay away from opponents in business. To keep yourself fit you must do yoga. Offer vermilion to Hanuman ji today, all your troubles will be sorted

Cancer

Today, you may be inclined towards some new work. Things can get better in your career. You can mull over joining new group in business. You should make any deal with consideration. There may be a little estrangement with family members about something. Take care of your health, avoid eating fast food. To please Bajrangbali, chant the Sri Hanumante Namah Mantra 108 times, you will get success in work field.

Leo

Today is going to be favorable for students. Today will be especially beneficial science students. Any of your research work can be completed today. Better relations will be established with parents. You can have monetary benefit from getting a big job offer. You can plan to go on a trip somewhere with family. People from the business class can attend any function. Read Hanuman Chalisa, you will get success in the work field.

Virgo

You will be happy today. You may get help in government work from any senior man You will go shopping with family. You will be successful in fulfilling everyone's wishes in the family. Friends may advise you on any matter. You may get new business proposals. Today will be a good day for Lovemate. A little hard work can give you an opportunity to gain big money. You will have softened temperament towards children Distribute the prasad of gram and gud at the Hanuman temple all your halted work will be completed.

Libra

Today will be your normal day. You may get success in some work, but you should avoid trusting strangers. There is a need to maintain secrecy towards your plans. You can meet friends at their home. Although there may be ups and downs in relationships with spouse, it would be appropriate to give them a gift to make them happy. Your friendship will be stronger. You can also be a part of any social work. You should install flag at a Hanuman temple, will win in pending court cases.

Scorpio

You will have a nice day today. You may get sibling support in some work. You can enjoy some great moments with your family. You may take a long journey in your work field. You will feel energetic. Your career growth path can be opened. You can be praised in certain places. You may think about starting a small business Business-wise travels can be beneficial for you. Provide food to the needy, you will succeed in all your works

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Your journey in connection with work will be beneficial for you. The arrival of a relative will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Your respect and status in society will increase. You can meet some special people in the neighborhood. Your planned tasks will be completed. You can get someone's help in accomplishing your goal. Those who are in the marketing field, today there's a possibility that they will get good clients. Go to Hanuman ji's temple and read Ram Rakshastotra and you will get rid of debt.

Capricorn

You can get some good news today. You may get some new work in the office which you will be able to do successfully. In the evening, you will spend happy time with family. Family life will be happy. People associated with the field of education can get new opportunities for promotion. You may also go to any religious place with your parents. The day will be a good one for working women. Offer Hanuman a betel drink, you will get employment.

Aquarius

Your relationship with your spouse will be cordial. You will get full support from people at work. You may have a sudden profit. Today will be a great day for the students. Luck will be kind to you. You may suddenly find something that you have been looking for many days. The work which has been stopped for a few days will be completed today. People who are associated with the business of Tours and Travels, their business will increase rapidly. Offer Bundi in Hanuman temple, a for-profit in work

Pisces

Today you can get many opportunities to increase your reputation. You will work towards making your life better. Some guests may come to the house and make you happy. You will keep pace with life partner. There can be an increase in prosperity. People in jobs should take extra care. Seniors may get upset with you for some work. He may say something to you that can hurt you, but you need to control your emotions. Feed flour to the ants, everything will be better.