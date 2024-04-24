Zero Shadow Day: Bengaluru prepares for rare celestial event today. See time, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

Bengaluru is bracing for a remarkable celestial occurrence known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ on Wednesday, during which all vertical structures in the city will briefly cast no shadow. The event is scheduled to take place at 12:17 pm local time, with the effects observable until approximately 12:23 pm. In anticipation of this rare event, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area has organised various activities on its campus to commemorate the occasion.

The institute posted an invitation on social media, urging people to join in the celebrations and participate in shadow length measurements and demonstrations. Additionally, collaborative efforts with Bhopal and Chennai are underway to calculate the Earth’s diameter and rotation speed.

What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day marks a unique celestial event when the sun is positioned directly overhead, causing objects to cast no shadows at noon. This phenomenon primarily occurs in regions located near the equator, where the sun’s angle is nearly perpendicular to the Earth’s surface, resulting in the absence of shadows.

Annual movement of Earth and Sun

As the Earth orbits the sun, its position in the sky changes, reaching its zenith at different latitudes during various times of the year. This orbital movement creates the changing seasons and causes the sun to transition from 23.5 degrees south of the equator to 23.5 degrees north, and vice versa, annually.

Frequency of Zero Shadow Day

According to the Astronomical Society of India, Zero Shadow Day occurs twice a year in locations situated between the latitudes of +23.5 and -23.5 degrees.

Explanation by Astronomical Society of India

According to the ASI, Zero Shadow Day occurs when the Sun’s declination matches the latitude of the location. This alignment lasts only momentarily but has a visible impact for up to two minutes.

"Join us on 24 April to celebrate #ZeroShadowDay #ZSD for locations at #Bengaluru latitude. Measure shadow lengths & check out our cool demos! We will work with Bhopal & Chennai to calculate Earth's diameter and rotation speed!" The IIA posted.

Zero Shadow Day in different cities

The following are the dates of Zero Shadow Day occurrences in several cities:

Kanyakumari: April 10 and September 01 (Local Noon: 12:21, 12:22)

Bengaluru: April 24 and August 18 (Local Noon: 12:17, 12:25)

Hyderabad: May 09 and August 05 (Local Noon: 12:12, 12:19)

Mumbai: May 15 and June 27 (Local Noon: 12:34, 12:45)

Bhopal: June 13 and June 28 (Local Noon: 12:20, 12:23)

Previous occurrences in Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed Zero Shadow Days on April 25 and August 18 last year, marking significant celestial events in the city’s calendar.