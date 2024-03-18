Shimoga Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's BY Raghavendra to take on Geetha Shivarajkumar at party's fortress

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BY Raghavendra Vs Geetha Shivarajkumar at Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency.

Shimoga is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka state. It is a General category parliament seat. It comprises of entire Shimoga district and part of Udapi district. This constituency is considered the fortress of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's family.

In the upcoming general election, the constituency will see a face-off between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MP BY Raghavendra and Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar. BY Raghavendra, Yediyurappa’s son, hopes to get elected for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar, the daughter of late former CM BS Bangarappa and wife of Kannada superstar Dr Shivarajkumar, will be looking to win the seat riding on the popularity of the guarantee schemes of the ruling party in the state.

Shimoga seat: 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, Raghavendra won the seat with a margin of 2,23,360 votes by defeating S Madhubangarappa of JD(S). The constituency had witnessed 76.40 per cent voter turnout in 2019. A total of 13 candidates had contested in this constituency.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The 28 seats of Karnataka will go to polls for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 (second and third phase). The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference on March 16. The general elections will be held in seven phases across the country. Karnataka will vote in two phases.

