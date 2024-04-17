Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress promises 'Pehali Naukari Pakki' for unemployed youth in Karnataka

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mandya Updated on: April 17, 2024 17:22 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised the unemployed youth of Karnataka 'a historic work' that the Congress will do for them if voted again to power. Rahul Gandhi termed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a battle between two ideologies -- INDIA bloc "fighting for Constitution" on the one hand and BJP, which wants to "abolish constitution and democracy," on the other. He said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will be "a government of ordinary citizens, farmers, labourers and traders", while highlighting his party's manifesto for the polls.

While addressing a public meeting in Mandya, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "I am here to tell the unemployed youth of Karnataka, Congress party is going to do a historic work for you, the name of the scheme is 'Pehali Naukari Pakki'. It means, that the youth who are unemployed, Congress is going to give them the right to the first job. If you are a diploma holder or graduate from college, Congress party is going to give you a right (right to the first job)..."

He added, "Farmers said to me that millionaires' loans are waived off. PM Narendra Modi has waived off 16 lakh crores of loans of the 25 wealthiest people of India, which means the money is worth 24 years of MGNREGA. Farmers are asking if the millionaire's loans can be waived off, why can't it be for farmers..."

 

