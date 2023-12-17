Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says ‘won’t be mute spectator if corruption cases are found’

Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
Siddaramaiah said that his government would not be a mute spectator if corruption cases are unearthed. He said that investigations are underway in the "40 per cent commission" allegations against the previous BJP government.

Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday (December 17) said that his government will not be a mute spectator to corruption and will take action against those indulging in the act. He said that probe is underway in the alleged ‘40 per cent commission’ cases against the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai and steps will be taken against the corrupt and guilty.

"If any cases of corruption are found in the state, the government will not be a mute spectator. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits," Siddaramaiah.

When asked about the officials of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation allegedly demanding bribes from drivers to employ them on duty, the Chief Minister said that an investigation would be held against them.

Responding to a question on the allegations that the caste census was unscientific, he said the Backward Classes Commission has not submitted its report, and yet some people are already commenting that the report is not scientific.

"Such statements are based on speculation without knowing the contents of the report. Let the report be submitted," he said.

 

(With PTI inputs)

