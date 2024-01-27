Karnataka: Man hires contract killer to kill his 66-year-old father in Bagalkote district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man hires contract killer to kill his father in Karnataka's Bagalkote district

Karnataka news: A physically-challenged man and his wife were arrested for conspiring and getting his father executed by contract killer in Karnataka's Bagalkot district today (January 27). The police have arrested four people in connection with the case.

The arrested persons are identified as Channabasappa, his wife Shivabasavva, his friend Ramesh Managoli and supari killer Mahantesh. The victim was identified as 66-year-old Chennappa.

What police said?

According to police, Channabasappa had given Rs 3 lakh as supari to Mahantesh Maradimath to murder Chennappa after a dispute between the two over division of more than 30 acres of land.

On Thursday (January 25), Mahantesh attacked Chennappa with a machete and bludgeoned him with a stone near Rampura village. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Man kills daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter three years after love marriage