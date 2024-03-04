Karnataka: Three girl students suffer burn injuries in acid attack near Mangaluru, 1 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Mangaluru: Three girl students sustained third-degree burn injuries on their faces following an acid attack at a government pre-university college in the taluka headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported from the Government College in Kadaba near Mangaluru city.

According to preliminary reports, the victims are all students of Second Year Pre-University College (Class 12).

Girls were sitting in corridors of college

The police said that the girls have been shifted to a private hospital after the incident, which took place when they were preparing for the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams sitting in the corridors of the college.

The accused, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached the students and threw acid from a bottle, targeting their faces. He has been identified as Abin hailing from the neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala, police said. According to the police, Abin has studied MBA.

After the attack, he attempted to flee the scene, but bystanders who witnessed the incident pursued and apprehended him, subsequently handing him over to the police. "The victims were taken to the Kadaba government hospital but the doctors there advised the families to shift them to Mangaluru for better treatment as the burn was extensive," the official said.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

