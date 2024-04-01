Karnataka: Election Commission issues notice for organising iftar party on road in Mangalore

Follow us on Image Source : X Snapshot from the viral video

An iftar party - a meal held every day during Ramadan after sunset - on a busy road in Karnataka's Mangalore on Friday drew action from the Election Commission. According to the media reports, the poll body served a notice to the organisers for holding the iftar party on a busy road.

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is effective in the state in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, the videos of the event created outrage on social media drawing the attention of the Election Commission.

The viral videos show rows of chairs being arranged and food being catered to people on one side of the road in the Mudipu Junction area.

The social media users expressed their reservations by questioning the iftar party being organised on the road. They said such religious events should be held inside homes or at a community hall.

Several rickshaw drivers, traders and locals of the area were seen at the iftar party. The media reports said the organiser was one Abu Bakar and the poll panel issued a notice to him for causing public nuisance by blocking the road.

