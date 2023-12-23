'Just to please Muslim community': Yediyurappa on Siddaramaiah govt's decision to lift hijab ban in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BS Yediyurappa

Without mincing any words, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government's decision to lift hijab ban was done only to please a particular community. The BJP on Saturday strongly reacted to Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state, saying the ruling Congress is carrying forward the British policy of 'divide and rule'.

"Nobody demanded Siddaramaiah to withdraw this hijab decision. All the communities are together. To attend the classes, the same uniform is required, this has been decided by the court also... Just to please the Muslim community, Siddaramaiah has taken this hasty decision... I condemn that and he must withdraw the decision immediately... This will not affect the Lok Saha elections... In the coming Lok Sabha elections, people will teach them a lesson."

Condemning the Congress government's decision, he said, "The Chief Minister made an irresponsible statement that he will revoke the ban on Hijab. This way, he has spoilt the educational atmosphere in the state. At least, he should have spared children from his dirty politics." The BJP state president alleged that while the Congress wants to lift the ban on hijab, on the other hand Hindu women who went to appear for an exam were forced to remove their 'mangal sutra' and toe rings.