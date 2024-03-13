BJP's second list for Lok Sabha polls: From Pralhad Joshi to Basavaraj Bommai. Here are the key candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP's second list: From Pralhad Joshi to Basavaraj Bommai. Here are the key candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second list of Lok Sabha candidates, featuring 20 contenders from Karnataka, out of a total of 28 seats in the southern state. BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been nominated to contest from Haveri constituency, marking a significant political move.

Basavaraj Bommai to contest from Haveri

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will vie for the Haveri constituency, currently held by BJP's Shivkumar Udasi since 2009. Bommai, presently representing Shiggaon in the state assembly, steps into the electoral arena from his home district.

Union ministers among key candidates

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje replaces Sadananda Gowda as the BJP's candidate for Bangalore North, while Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will contest from Dharwad, a constituency he's represented since 2009.

Tejasvi Surya to recontest Bangalore South

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya secures his nomination to recontest from Bangalore South, formerly represented by the late Ananth Kumar.

Raghavendra set for Shimoga

Karnataka BJP Chief BY Raghavendra will seek reelection from Shimoga, a seat he first won in a by-election in 2018, succeeding his father BS Yediyurappa, who relinquished it upon becoming Chief Minister.

Dynasty shift in Mysore

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, replaces Pratap Simha as the BJP's candidate in Mysore.

BJP's previous Karnataka sweep

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP clinched a resounding victory in Karnataka, securing 25 out of 28 seats, marking the party's highest tally in the state since 1989. The BJP's vote share surged to 51.3%, an 8% increase from 2014.

National-level heavyweights in the fray

The BJP's second list also features prominent figures like Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Anurag Thakur. Earlier announcements included Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani (Amethi).

Seat changes and candidate swaps

Mangaluru: Captain Brijesh Chowta's candidacy from Nalin Kumar Kateel's seat has been rejected.

Mysuru: Raja Yaduveer Wadiyar secured a ticket while Pratap Simha's ticket was revoked due to his involvement in a parliamentary scandal.

Tumakuru: V. Somanna's ticket was denied after G.S. Basavaraj was preferred.

Bengaluru North: Shobha Karandlaje, previously representing Udupi Chikmagalur, will now contest from Bengaluru North, where former CM Sadananda Gowda initially declined but later accepted the ticket.

Udupi Chikmagalur: Opposition leader Kota Srinivasa Pujari will contest from the Vidhan Parishad.

Ballari: MP Y. Devendrappa's ticket was revoked, and B. Shriramulu was nominated instead.

Koppal: Kadri Sanganna's ticket was revoked, and Dr. Basavaraj Kavathur was nominated.

Chamarajanagar: Srinivasa Prasad's ticket was revoked, and JDS's former leader S. Balraj was nominated.

Bengaluru Rural: Cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath, H.D. Deve Gowda's son-in-law, secured a ticket.

Davanagere: D.M. Siddheshwar's wife, Gayatri Siddheshwar, received the ticket instead.

Out of 20 seats, 10 candidates have been replaced. Central Minister Bhagwant Khuba retained his seat in Bidar, while Umesh G. Jadhav, who defeated Mallikarjun Kharge in the previous election, retained his seat in Shivamogga.

