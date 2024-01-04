Bengaluru: Security guard's son shoots self using father's gun, calls him before taking extreme step

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old student allegedly shot himself dead using his father's gun who works as a security guard. The incident took place in Bhavani Nagar, Uttara Taluk in Bengaluru. According to media reports, the student has been identified as Vishu Uthappa who took his own life by shooting himself in the chest.

Reports say he called his father and informed him about the shooting saying he would not make a mistake again.

After hearing this, his father panicked and rushed home when he saw his son lying in a pool of blood.

Vishu was a first-year student of BE at a Bengaluru college. His father Tammaiah works as a security guard at NICE in Bengaluru.

The incident took place when Vishu's father had gone out to bring household items.

The family has been living in Bengaluru's Bhavani Nagar which falls under Madanayakanahalli police station, for the past 15 years.

It is yet to be found out what caused Vishu to take the extreme step. The cops have been informed and matter is under investigation.

