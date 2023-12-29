Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka: Teacher suspended after romantic photoshoot of her with student goes viral

Karnataka teacher student photoshoot: A 42-year-old headmistress of the Government High School, Murugamalla in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district, has been suspended for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a student during a recent school excursion, the officials said today (December 29). A photo of a head teacher doing a romantic photo shoot with a student during a school trip went viral in the last two days.

In the photos, the student and headmistress are seen posing in various objectionable ways. The student is seen kissing her on the cheeks and pulling her saree. The student is also seen lifting the teacher in his arms.

The headmistress is also seen hugging and behaving romantically with the student in the video. Following the video of the photo shoot going viral on social media on Thursday (December 28), Chintamani District Education Officer Umadevi visited the school and interrogated fellow teachers, students and kitchen staff who had gone on a trip.

Umadevi said the students and staff of the school went on an educational tour to Horanadu, Dharmasthala, Yana and other places from December 22 to 25, and the said incident allegedly took place then.

"The photos that went viral were taken by another student. Barring the two students and the headmistress, no other staffer or student was aware of the incident," she added.

As per BEO's recommendation, P Bailanjanappa, District Deputy Director of the School Education Department, has issued an order suspending her from service pending departmental inquiry.

