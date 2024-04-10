Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bellary Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress's E Tukaram to take on BJP’s B Sriramulu

As the political fervour intensifies in Bellary Lok Sabha Constituency in Karnataka, politicians are embracing a novel strategy to connect with voters - songs highlighting their achievements and promises. These catchy tunes, composed and performed by their election teams, have become a viral sensation on social media platforms. BJP leader B Sriramulu’s campaign song portrayed his political journey as a testament to perseverance and development. Titled “Ballari manninenda eddubanda Anna Sriramulu,” the song celebrates Sriramulu’s emergence as a symbol of progress in Bellary. It highlighted his victories and accomplishments as a health and transport minister.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate E Tukaram’s supporters are gearing up to release a song praising their leader. Drawing inspiration from popular Kannada films like KGF, the song aims to resonate with the electorate and showcase Tukaram’s pro-people initiatives.

Political parties embrace music as a campaign tool

Both BJP and Congress are leveraging the power of music to captivate voters. These campaign songs, disseminated through social media platforms, have become an integral part of the election promotion strategy. BJP leaders believe that these songs help in garnering public attention and fostering a favourable perception among voters.

Bellary’s political significance

Bellary Lok Sabha Constituency holds immense political significance in Karnataka, known for its diverse demographic and historical influence. In the upcoming 2024 elections, B. Sriramulu from BJP and E Thukaram from Congress are the key contenders vying for victory. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Bellary Lok Sabha elections.

Recap of previous elections in Bellary

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, BJP’s Y. Devendrappa emerged victorious, securing 6,16,388 votes against Congress’ V. S. Ugrappa. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 69.59%. Bellary has historically been a stronghold of the Congress party, but the BJP has gained prominence in recent years, winning consecutively since 2004. In the 2014 elections, B Sriramulu of BJP triumphed over Congress’ NY Hanumanthappa with a significant margin. With political dynamics evolving, the 2024 elections in Bellary promise to be intriguing and closely contested.

Sreeramulu: A political profile

Sreeramulu, born on 8 August 1971, has emerged as a prominent figure in Indian politics, particularly in Karnataka. Having served in various ministerial roles, he has made significant contributions to the state’s governance.

Political tenure

Sreeramulu’s political journey saw him serving as the Minister of Transport Department and Tribal Welfare of Karnataka from 4 August 2021 to 13 May 2023. Prior to this, he held the position of Minister of Social Welfare Department from 12 October 2020 to 26 July 2021. Representing the Bellary Rural Molakalmuru Constituency in Chitradurga district, he has been a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Key ministerial roles

Within the Government of Karnataka, Sreeramulu has shouldered crucial responsibilities. He served as the Health and Family Welfare Minister from 2008 to 2011 and again from August 2019 to October 2020. Additionally, he held the portfolio of Minister of Backward Class Welfare from September 2019 to October 2020.

Party affiliation

Sreeramulu aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actively participating in the government led by B. S. Yediyurappa.

Lok Sabha stint

His political spectrum widened when he served as a member of the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2018, representing Bellary.

2024 General Elections

March 2024 marked a significant announcement in Sreeramulu’s political career as he was declared as the BJP candidate from Bellary constituency for the upcoming 2024 General Elections. This move underlined his continued influence and relevance in Karnataka’s political landscape.

Eregar Tukaram: A political profile

Eregar Tukaram, an eminent figure in Indian politics, hails from Sandur constituency in Ballari District. His contributions and political journey have earned him recognition and a significant position within the political landscape of Karnataka.

Political tenure

Tukaram has served as the Minister of Medical Education and held the crucial position of Bellary District in-charge Minister during H D Kumaraswamy’s second ministry. His tenure was marked by notable initiatives and contributions to the welfare of the region.

Representative role

Currently, Tukaram represents the Sandur assembly constituency in Bellary District, showcasing his commitment to addressing the concerns and needs of the local populace.

Congress candidate for 2023 Lok Sabha elections

In the upcoming 2023 Lok Sabha Elections, Tukaram emerges as the Indian National Congress candidate from Bellary Lok Sabha Constituency. His candidacy underscored the party’s confidence in his leadership and ability to represent the constituency effectively.

Personal details

According to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Tukaram’s profession is listed as Social Service. He holds a Post Graduate degree and is 56 years old, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to his political endeavours.​

