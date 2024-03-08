Amid water crisis, Karnataka administration bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening

Follow us on Image Source : X Picture for representation purposes

Amid a growing water crisis in the state, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Friday banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, if the order is violated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced setting up control rooms at Taluk level and helpline numbers. According to him, out of 236 Taluks, about 223 of them have been drought hit, including 219 severely affected.

The chief minister said there is a drinking water crisis in about 412 Panchayats in 98 Taluks and water is being supplied through 204 water tankers in 175 villages. In 500 Gram Panchayats, water is being supplied through 596 private borewells. In Bengaluru city, 120 municipal tankers and 232 water board tankers are supplying water.

Siddaramaiah said local administration will take control over private borewells and agreements will be made with them and money will be paid accordingly.