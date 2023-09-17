UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in, download here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 released

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the UPPSC PCS 2023 mains examination through the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

In order to download the UPPSC PCS admit card, candidates will have to log in with their registration number, date of birth and gender. The mains written exam will be conducted from September 26 to 29 in two shifts. The first shift will be held in the morning from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM.

As per the reports, a total of 3,44,877 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 4,047 candidates qualified for the mains exam. The UPPSC Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2023 is being held to fill a total of 254 vacancies. Candidates will get shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the prelims, mains, and interview.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can download the admit card for the UPPSC PCS main examination by following the simple steps provided below.

Go to the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. On the home page, go to the recruitment dashboard Click on the UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 link and key in login details Submit and download your UPPSC PCS admit card PDF

Candidates must carry the printout of UPPSC PCS 2023 mains admit card on exam day along with a valid photo ID proof.

Direct Link: UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains Admit Card

UPPSC PCS 2023 mains exam schedule