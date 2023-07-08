UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023 Registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, apply till July 21

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS Main 2023 application form released

UPPSC PCS Main 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registrations for Combined State, Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) mains exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online for UPPSC PCS main exam 2023 by visiting the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in.

The registration process has been commenced on July 7 and will continue till July 21, 2023. The correction window to edit or modify details in the application form will be open from July 7 to July 28, 2023.

UPPSC PCS Main 2023 Dates

Start date of online registration - July 7, 2023

Last date to fill application form - July 21, 2023

Correction window date - July 7 to July 28, 2023

Over 4 thousand students cleared UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam

A total of 4,047 candidates have passed the UPPSC PCS Exam conducted on May 14, from 9: 30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM at 28 test centres across the state. The candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to apply for the mains exam. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the UPPSC PCS Main 2023.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Direct link to apply

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Steps to apply

First of all visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Log in with the required details and click on submit.

Next, fill in the application form as instructed and upload the required documents.

Verify details in the application and pay the application fee.

Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further need.