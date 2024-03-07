UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam postponed, notice here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam postponed

UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an important notice regarding the cancellation of the UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam. According to the notice, the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2024 has been postponed due to unknown reasons. However, the commission has yet not announced the new date of the exam. The details regarding the commencement of the exam will be shared in due course of time. Candidates are advised to frequently check the official website for the latest updates.

What is UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims new exam date?

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2024 was scheduled to be conducted on March 17 which is now postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. According to the notice, now, the UPPSC PCS prelims 2024 exam is expected to be conducted in July 2024. However, the board has not given any specific date for conducting the exam. Once the exam date is out, the admit cards will also be shared after that. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

The official notice reads, 'With reference to advertisement number A-1/E-1/2024 dated January 1, 2024, it is hereby informed that the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) prelims exam 2024 scheduled for March 17 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The exam is expected to be conducted in July. A separate notice in this regard will be shared in due course of time.'

UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam pattern

UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam will have two papers namely General Studies Paper 1 and 2. The exam will be conducted for 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be two hours which will be conducted offline. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 will have approximately 150 to 100 questions, which will be considered for merit ranking. Paper 2 is a qualifying paper. The candidates will have to secure at least 33 per cent marks in paper 2 to qualify. There will be a 0.33 percent negative marking for every incorrect answer.