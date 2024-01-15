UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration window for 60,244 vacancies closing tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Police Constable Online Form 2024 closing tomorrow, January 16.

UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will close the registration window for Constable vacancies. Interested candidates who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. As per the official notification, the last date for submission of the application form is January 16. This drive is being done to recruit 60,244 vacancies. The applications can be submitted at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check easy steps to submit application forms, last date, educational qualification and other details below.

UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 registration link'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Upload documents, make a payment of application fee and click on 'submit'

Download and save UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 application form for future reference

UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 400/- while submitting their applications. The application fee can be made through credit/debit/UPI and other payment options.

Who is eligible to apply for UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024?

Candidates who have passed the class 10th board exam are eligible to appear in the said recruitment exam. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Age Limit - Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 25 years old as of 01 July 2023.

Direct link to apply online

What are the selection criteria for UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024?

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in various phases of the selection procedure as mentioned below.