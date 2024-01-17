UP Police Recruitment 2024: UPPBPB revises last date for fee adjustments and application corrections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Recruitment 2024 application form fee last date extended

UP Police Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has extended the last date for fee adjustment and application amendments. Earlier, the application dates were set from December 27 to January 16 which is now extended till January 18, 2024. This decision has been taken due to the anticipation of a higher number of candidates making payments and uploading certificates on the last day, the extension aims to facilitate a smoother process of application procedure.

According to the revised schedule, the fee adjustment and modification of applications can be done between January 17 and 20. Candidates are advised to follow the revised timeline for fee adjustment and application modification. Those who were unable to upload their records on the Digilocker app now have the opportunity to complete the procedure within the revised timeframe.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of UP Police for more latest updates. The official notice further stated that all information related to the exam, and instructions from the board will be uploaded on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam date to be announced soon

A total of 60, 244 vacancies for the post of Constable will be recruited through this recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, physical test, document verification, and medical exam. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment procedure. The date of exam will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check more details related to the exam on the official website.