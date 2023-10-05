SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card for tier 1 out at ssc.nic.in, check direct download link

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card download link available on regional websites.

SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Stenographer tier 1 exam. All those who have registered for the SSC Steno Tier 1 exam can download their call letters from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

In order to download SSC Stenographer Tier 1 admit card, candidates are required to enter their registration number, and date of birth on the portal. Candidates are required to bring a hard copy of their hall ticket on the day of the exam. Candidates who fail to bring their SSC Steno admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The commission has scheduled the Stenographer Tier 1 exam on October 12 and 13. Candidates are required to follow all the instructions given on the admit card to avoid last-minute confusion. Candidates can check their exam centre, venue, and other details on their admit cards.

ALSO READ | SSC JE admit card 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, check zone-wise call letter download link

SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the application number, and date of birth and click on the 'submit' button

SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download the SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Download Zonewise SSC Stenographer admit card 2023

ALSO READ | SSC MTS Result 2023 soon at ssc.nic.in, How to check

SSC Stenographer 2023 exam pattern

The SSC Stenographer 2023 Tier 1 exam will be a computer-based test. It consists of a total of 200 questions, each carrying one mark. However, candidates should be aware of the negative marking system, where one-third of the marks assigned to a question are deducted for each incorrect response. The total duration of the exam is two hours.

The stenographer Tier 1 exam covers three sections including General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension, and General Awareness. The final selection of the candidate will be done based on the candidates' performance in the prelims, and mains exam.