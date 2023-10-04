SSC JE admit card 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, check zone-wise call letter download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JE admit card 2023 download link available on regional official websites.

SSC JE admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer Tier 1 exam 2023. All those who have registered for the exam can download their call letters from the official regional websites of SSC.

According to the official schedule, the SSC JE Tier 1 exam 2023 will be conducted from October 9 to 11 at various exam centres across the country. This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit Junior Engineers in various ministries and departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

The Junior Engineer call letters have been uploaded on the regional official websites including North Eastern Region, Western Region, Eastern Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, and North Western Region. Admit cards for Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR), and Southern Region have yet to be released. Candidates can download their SSC JE admit card 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

SSC JE admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the respective official regional website of SSC

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC JE admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

SSC JE admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download SSC JE admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC JE admit card 2023: Exam Pattern

The SSC JE admit card 2023 tier 1 exam will be a computer-based exam that will be divided into two parts. The first part will contain the subjects of General Intelligence and Reasoning, general awareness, and respective subjects of engineering, and the second part will comprise the General Engineering exam (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical). The total duration of both papers is two hours and forty minutes for the candidates who are eligible for scribe.

Those who qualify in the Tier 1 exam will be called for Paper 2. The details about the commencement of the exam will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to closely check the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

