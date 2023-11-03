SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023 Released: Download Now at ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023 out

SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys along with the question paper for Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022. All those who appeared in the exam can download the final answer keys from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. The facility to download SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023 will be available till November 17.

The commission conducted the written exam from September 1 to 14 at different exam centres across the country. The tentative answer keys were released on September 17. Based on the representations received from the candidates, the commission has uploaded SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023 on its website.

The commission declared the final result of the multi-tasking staff and halvaldar exam 2022 on October 18. According to the official notification, the commission has uploaded the final answer keys to ensure transparency in the examination system, and the interest of the candidates.

How to download SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing a link to answer keys

Now, the candidates are required to enter the roll number, password

The final answer keys will appear on the screen

Download SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023 direct download link

When will the marksheet be released?

The commission will upload the individual marks on November 7. The candidates will be able to download the SSC MTS final answer key 2023 by November 21. Once the mark sheets are released, the candidates will be able to download scorecards using their registration number, and password on the candidate's dashboard.