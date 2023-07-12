SSC CAPF GD Constable 2022 admit card for DV, DME out at rect.crpf.gov.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CAPF GD Constable admit card for DV, DME released

SSC CAPF GD Constable admit card: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the admit card for CAPF GD Constable 2022 today, July 12. The hall ticket for SSC CAPF document verification (DV) and detailed medical examination (DME) is available to download at the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in. Aspirants will need to log in with their registration ID or roll number and date of birth to download the admit card online.

The DV, DME and RME events of Constable (GD) Exam-2022 in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for shortlisted candidates will be held from July 17, onwards. Candidates are instructed to bring the printed copy of SSC DV admit card at the time of document verification. No candidates will be allowed to appear for DV/DME without the hard copy of admit card.

"Candidates must carry four recent photographs and at least one photo bearing Identity Proof such as Driving Licence, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Identity Card issued by University/College, Income Tax Pan Card in Original to the examination center, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the examination," reads an official statement.

SSC CAPF GD Constable DV/DME admit card 2023: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to download the admit card online from the website.

Step 1: Visit the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Important Notice for the candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF.."

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and key in the required credentials

Step 4: SSC CAPF GD Constable DV/DME admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify the details printed in the admit card PDF.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: SSC CAPF GD Constable DV/DME admit card 2023