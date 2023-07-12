IAF Agniveervayu 01/2024 Batch notification OUT; important dates, eligibility criteria | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF Agniveervayu 01/2024 Batch notification released

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Notification: The Indian Air Force has issued the notification for Agniveervayu 01/2024 batch recruitment today, July 12. Aspiring candidates can check the IAF Agniveervayu 2024 notification on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. As per the official notification, the online registrations for Agniveervayu 01/2024 batch will commence on July 27 (10 AM) and will close on August 17, 2023.

The unmarried Indian male and female candidates will have to appear for the selection test from October 13, onwards to join the IAF as an Agniveervayu. 'The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement,' IAF said in a statement.

The candidate who will get selected as Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. The selection of a candidate will be based on two phases, phase-1 will include online test, phase-2 test, physical fitness test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. The final list of candidates for enrolment in Agniveervayu Intake 01/2024 will be released in February 2024.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from a board recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English, OR have passed three years Diploma course in Engineering with 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English in Diploma course, OR have passed two years vocational course with non-vocational subject such as Physics and Mathematics from boards recognized by Central, State and UT with 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English in vocational course.

Other than Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination in any subjects approved by Central/ State Education Boards listed as COBSE members with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English.

Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from a board recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English, OR have passed three years Diploma course in Engineering with 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English in Diploma course, OR have passed two years vocational course with non-vocational subject such as Physics and Mathematics from boards recognized by Central, State and UT with 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English in vocational course. Other than Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination in any subjects approved by Central/ State Education Boards listed as COBSE members with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English.

Age Limit

Candidates born between 27 June 2003 and 27 December 2006 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. The upper age limit as on the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Examination Fee

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 250. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway.

