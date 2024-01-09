SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024: More than 2,000 vacancies to be recruited, apply online now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024 online application begins

SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Board (SSB) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the various posts of Teachers in non-government fully aided high schools of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before the closure of the application window. The last date for submission of the application is February 7, 2024.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 2,064 vacancies for the post of Teachers in non-government fully aided high schools of Odisha. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test. Candidates can check eligibility, vacancy break-up, and other details about the recruitment procedure below.

Vacancy Details

TGT- Arts - 912 Posts

TGT - PCM - 202 Posts

TGT - CBZ - 187 Posts

Hindi Teacher - 194 Posts

Classical Teacher - 317 Posts

Urdu Teacher - 3 Posts

PET - 249 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

TGT - Bachelors in the relevant subject and B.Ed./M.Ed. from any NCTE recognized lnstitution.

Hindi Teacher - Bachelor's Degree with Hindi as one of the Etective/ Optionat/ Hons. / Pass subjects from a recognized University with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and training qualification in Hindi Shikshan Parangat from Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra or B.H.Ed., a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/ lnstitution or B.Ed. in Hindi, a course prescribed by NCTE, from Dakhin Bharat Hindi or Prachar Sabha, Madras. or B.Ed. from any NCTE recognized lnstitution.

Note: Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details on the qualification.

Age Limit - The minimum age limit for all categories of candidates shall be 21 years and the maximum age shall be 38 years of age as on Ist January 2024. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The setection shatl be on the basis of a Written Test only. The Written Test will carry 150 marks and Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ). The duration of the test will be of two hours. The questions will be based on model syllabus to be uploaded in SSB website. There shall be 100 Questions having equal weightage. White for each right answer, 1.5 marks will be awarded, for each wrong answer there will be negative marking of 0.5 mark.

How to apply?