SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date extended for 439 vacancies, check eligibility, how to apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date of application submission for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer. According to the latest updates, the last date for application submission is October 21. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at sbi.co.in. Earlier, the last date for application submission was scheduled for October 6.
A total of 439 vacancies for various managerial posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written and interview. Candidates can check the vacancy details, how to apply, eligibility and more.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates holding B.E/B. Tech or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in relevant subjects can submit their applications online.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to apply online
- Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 online applications
- Register yourself
- Proceed for the application process
- Fill out the application form
- Upload documents, make a fee payment
- Review the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 application form
- Take a printout of the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference
Read Official Notification
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
- Assistant Manager (UI Developer) - 20 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Backend Developer)-18 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Integration Developer) - 17 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Web and Content Management)- 14 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Data & Reporting)- 25 posts
- Assistant Manager (Automation Engineer) - 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Manual SIT Tester) - 14 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Automated SIT Tester)- 8 Posts
- Assistant Manager (UX Designer & VD) - 6 Posts
- Assistant Manager (DevOps Engineer) - 4 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Business Analyst) - 6 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Solution Architect) - 5 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Software Developer)- 174 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Software Developer) - 40 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Cloud Operations) - 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Containerization Engineer)- 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Public Cloud Engineer)- 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Data Centre Operations) - 6 Posts
- Chief Manager (Cloud Operations) - 1 Post
- Interaction Assistant General Manager (Data Centre Operations)- 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Kubernetes Administrator)- 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (System Administrator Linux)- 6 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Database Administrator) - 8 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Middleware Administrator WebLogic) - 3 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Infrastructure Engineer) - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Java Developer) - 6 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Spring Boot Developer) - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Network Engineer) - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (System Administrator Linux)- 3 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Database Administrator)- 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Middleware Administrator WebLogic) - 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Windows Administrator) - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Dot Net Developer) - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Java Developer) - 11 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Software Engineer)- 2 Posts
- Project Manager - 6 Posts
- Manager (DB2 Database Administrator) - 1 Post
- Manager (Network Engineer) - 1 Post
- Manager (Windows Administrator) - 1 Post
- Manager (Tech Lead) - 2 Posts
- Senior Project Manager - 7 Posts
- Manager (Network Security Specialist) - 1 Post
- Manager (Application Architect) - 2 Posts
- Chief Manager (Application Architect) - 1 Post