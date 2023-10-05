SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date extended for 439 vacancies, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 online application last date extended

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date of application submission for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer. According to the latest updates, the last date for application submission is October 21. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at sbi.co.in. Earlier, the last date for application submission was scheduled for October 6.

A total of 439 vacancies for various managerial posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written and interview. Candidates can check the vacancy details, how to apply, eligibility and more.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: 412 vacancies notified, apply at kolkatapolice.gov.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates holding B.E/B. Tech or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in relevant subjects can submit their applications online.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to apply online

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 online applications

Register yourself

Proceed for the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make a fee payment

Review the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 application form

Take a printout of the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference

ALSO READ | AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: 233 vacancies notified for Group C non-faculty posts, apply online from Oct 6

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details