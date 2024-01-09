SBI PO 2023-24 Interview to be conducted from January 16 onwards, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SBI PO 2023-24 Interview dates announced

SBI PO 2023-24 Interview: The State Bank of India(SBI) is all set to conduct the interview, group exercise, and psychometric test for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer. The institute has released a notice in this regard on its website. All those who are eligible to appear in the interview round can download the detailed interview schedule from the official website, sbi.co.in.

According to the exam schedule, the PO Psychometric Test is scheduled to be conducted from January 16 onwards. Whereas, the Group Exercise and Personal Interview (At LHO centers) will be conducted from January 21, 2024, onwards. The main exam was conducted on December 5, 2023 at different exam centres throughout the state. All those who have qualified in the mains exam are eligible to appear in the interview round procedure.

What is the selection procedure?

The selection of the candidate will be done based on the prelims, mains, and psychometric test followed by Group exercise and Personal interview. The overall performance will be considered for the selection. Candidates can check the details about the third phase below.

It should be noted that the marks obtained in the Prelims Exam (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in the Main Exam (Phase-II), both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GD & Interview (Phase-III) for preparation of the final merit list. Marks secured by the candidates in the Written Test (out of 225 marks) are converted to out of 75 and marks secured in Group Discussion & Interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

Important dates