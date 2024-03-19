SBI PO 2023-24 final result out at sbi.co.in, check roll number wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SBI PO 2023 24 final result is accessible at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO 2023-24 final result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result of the probationary officers. Candidates who appeared in the SBI PO 2023 exam against the advertisement number CRPD/ PO/ 2023-24/19, can download the results from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI PO 2023-24 final result?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Click on 'Careers'

Click on the 'SBI PO 2023-24 final result' under the tab Recruitment of Probationary Officers

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Check SBI PO 2023-24 final result and save it for future reference

When will the circle allotment letter and mark sheet be uploaded?

According to the official website, the link for download of Circle Allotment Letter & Display of Marks Utility Screen will be uploaded shortly. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates should note that the above result is provisional and is subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria set by the participating banks. As per the notification released earlier, a total of 2,000 vacancies will be filled this year.

SBI PO Prelims 2024 exam was conducted on November 1, 2, and 6, 2023 and the results were announced on November 21. After that, the main exam was conducted and the candidates for psychometric tests and interview rounds. SBI PO Main results were announced on December 5.

Based on the above stages, the institute has uploaded the SBI PO 2023-24 final result. The shortlisted candidates will now get the basic knowledge through an online course, which they will have to complete before joining. Candidates can directly access the SBI PO 2023-24 final result by clicking on the above link.

Direct link to download SBI PO 2023-24 result PDF