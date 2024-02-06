RRB Calendar 2024: Railway releases important dates for ALP, Technicians, and other posts, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RRB Calendar 2024 is available on all Indian Railways websites.

RRB Calendar 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released its annual calendar on all regional official websites of Indian Railways. This calendar consists of important details of upcoming notifications, and exam schedules for various categories including Non-Technical Popular categories for both Graduate (Levels 4, 5, and 6) and Under Graduate (Levels 2, and 3) Positions, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Categories, Group D Level 1 roles and Ministerial and Isolated categories.

Moreover, the annual calendar highlights the release of 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot and 9,000 Technician vacancies, with more recruitment anticipated shortly.

Railway Recruitment 2024: Important dates

According to the annual calendar, the notification for technician vacancies is scheduled to be released between April and June. The ongoing RRB ALP Recruitment is currently accepting registrations on the official portal of RRBs. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by February 19. The notification for various categories including NTPC (Graduates and Undergraduates), Junior Engineers (JE), Paramedical Categories, and Group D will be issued between July and September.

However, the notification for the Ministerial and Isolated categories is scheduled to be released between October and December 2024. Candidates are advised to check the table below, which includes the complete RRB Exam Calendar 2024.

Exam Name Notification Release Date Vacancies RRB ALP January 20, 2024 5,696 RRB Technician April - June 2024 9,000 RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 for Graduates (Level 4, 5 & 6) July-September To be released RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 NTPC - Under Graduate (Level 2 & 3) July-September To be released RRB JE Recruitment 2024 July-September To be released RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024 July-September To be released RRB Group D Recruitment 2024 July-September To be released RRB MI Recruitment 2024 October - December To be released

The Railway Calendar 2024, which highlights the dates for upcoming RRB recruitments, has been formally released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Railway annual calendar was released on February 2, giving candidates important dates for a range of railway tests and notifications all year long. Following a three-year break, the railway notification that has been anxiously anticipated by millions of people nationwide seeking government jobs is about to be released.

ALSO READ | RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Railway to recruit 9,000 vacancies, notice here

ALSO READ | RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT: Check post qualification, age limit, salary, application form