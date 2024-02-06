RRB Calendar 2024: Railway releases important dates for ALP, Technicians, and other posts, check schedule

RRB Calendar 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released its annual calendar on all regional official websites of Indian Railways. This calendar consists of important details of upcoming notifications, and exam schedules for various categories including Non-Technical Popular categories for both Graduate (Levels 4, 5, and 6) and Under Graduate (Levels 2, and 3) Positions, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Categories, Group D Level 1 roles and Ministerial and Isolated categories.
Moreover, the annual calendar highlights the release of 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot and 9,000 Technician vacancies, with more recruitment anticipated shortly.
Railway Recruitment 2024: Important dates
According to the annual calendar, the notification for technician vacancies is scheduled to be released between April and June. The ongoing RRB ALP Recruitment is currently accepting registrations on the official portal of RRBs. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by February 19. The notification for various categories including NTPC (Graduates and Undergraduates), Junior Engineers (JE), Paramedical Categories, and Group D will be issued between July and September.
However, the notification for the Ministerial and Isolated categories is scheduled to be released between October and December 2024. Candidates are advised to check the table below, which includes the complete RRB Exam Calendar 2024.
|Exam Name
|Notification Release Date
|Vacancies
|RRB ALP
|January 20, 2024
|5,696
|RRB Technician
|April - June 2024
|9,000
|RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 for Graduates (Level 4, 5 & 6)
|July-September
|To be released
|RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 NTPC - Under Graduate (Level 2 & 3)
|July-September
|To be released
|RRB JE Recruitment 2024
|July-September
|To be released
|RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024
|July-September
|To be released
|RRB Group D Recruitment 2024
|July-September
|To be released
|RRB MI Recruitment 2024
|October - December
|To be released
The Railway Calendar 2024, which highlights the dates for upcoming RRB recruitments, has been formally released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Railway annual calendar was released on February 2, giving candidates important dates for a range of railway tests and notifications all year long. Following a three-year break, the railway notification that has been anxiously anticipated by millions of people nationwide seeking government jobs is about to be released.
