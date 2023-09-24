RPSC RAS 2023 Exam city slip released on sso.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSC RAS 2023 Exam city slip released

RPSC RAS Exam City 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam city centre slip of RPSC RAS 2023 today, September 24. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Administrative Services preliminary examination can download the exam city centre slip online through the official website-- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS 2023 exam on October 1 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM. The exam city slip is an advanced intimation which indicates the city in which the exam centre of the candidates can fall so that they can reach there well before the time.

Candidates must carry the hard copy of RPSC RAS admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. Aspirants must report at the examination centre an hour before the commencement of exam.

RPSC RAS 2023 Exam City Slip: How to Check

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the RPSC RAS 2023 exam city slip.

Step 1: Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Key in your username and password and submit it

Step 3: Check details mentioned in the RPSC RAS exam city slip

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: RPSC RAS Exam City Slip 2023