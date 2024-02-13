Railway Recruitment 2024: Notification for Technician Post OUT for 9,000 Posts, apply online from next month

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Railway Technician Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

Indian Railway Recruitment 2024: Indian Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technician in the employment newspaper against the advertisement number CEN 02/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from next month. According to the official timeline, the online application process will commence on March 9 and conclude on April 8.

This drive is being done to recruit 9,000 vacancies in various parts of the organization. To apply for the said posts, the candidate should have passed 10th and hold an ITI certificate in the specified trade. The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 36 years. However, the maximum age criteria for Technician Grade 2 posts, is 33 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Vacancy Details

Technician Grade 1 Signal - 1100 Posts

Technician Grade 3 - 7900 Posts

Selection Process

There will be a four-staged process for the selection of a Technician. Those who will qualify for the computer-based test 1 and 2 will be called for a document verification round and medical test. The schedule for the same will be communicated in due course of time.

CBT Stage I: It is an online computer-based test that assesses General Awareness, Maths, Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.

CBT Stage 2: This stage consists of 2 parts

Part A: Like CBT Stage I, Focus on General Awareness, Maths, and Reasoning.

Part B: Subject-specific technical questions related to the relevant trade/discipline.

Document Verification: This stage involves verifying the authenticity of the documents submitted during the application process.

Medical Examination: Selected candidates will have to undergo a medical test to assess their physical fitness for the job.

Application Fee

General (Male)- Rs. 500/-

OBC, ST, SC/ Ex-Serviceman/PWD (Male)- Rs. 250/-

OBC, ST, General, SC/Ex-Serviceman/PWD (Female/Transgender)- Rs. 250/-

Payment Mode: Online

Only those candidates appearing in CBT-1 will get a refund of their examination fee. For General/OBC/EWS candidates is 400/-, and for SC/ST/Female/ESM candidates is Rs. 250/-

