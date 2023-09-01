Odisha TET Result 2023 OUT at bseodisha.ac.in, Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha TET Result 2023 declared

Odisha TET Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) result 2023 on August 31. Candidates who took the exam can check the Odisha TET results on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can access and download the OTET scorecard by logging in with their roll number and mobile number.

Along with the Odisha TET result, the board has also released the final answer keys for both paper-I and paper-II. The examination was conducted on July 1, 2023, at various test centres across the state.

How to check Odisha TET results 2023

Candidates can check the Odisha TET result by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Go to the "Latest Updates" section on the website's homepage

Click on the Odisha TET results link and log in using your roll number and mobile number.

Submit details and your Odisha TET results will be displayed on the screen

Check your scorecard and download it for future reference.

Direct Link: Odisha TET Results 2023

Details mentioned on the OTET 2023 scorecard

• Name of the Candidate

• Date of Birth

• Roll Number

• Photograph & Signature

• Total Marks Obtained

• Marks Obtained in Both Papers

• Qualifying Status