NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 114 Mining Overman and other posts at careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Mining Limited has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Mining Overman, Magazine Incharge, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit online applications by December 31 up to 11.59. This recruitment aims to recruit 114 vacancies at NTPC Mining Limited.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mining Overman - 52 Posts

Magazine Incharge - 7 Posts

Mechanical Supervisor - 21 Posts

Electrical Supervisor - 13 Posts

Vocational Training Instructor - 3 Posts

Junior Mine Surveyor - 11 Posts

Mining Sirdar - 7 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Qualification

Mining Overman, Magazine Incharge - The candidate should possess a full-time regular Diploma in Mining from an Institute of repute with a minimum of 60% and an overman certificate of competency under CMR from DGMS for coal. Valid first aid certificate issued by Institutes recognized by DGMS.

Mechanical Supervisor - Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from an institute of repute with a minimum of 60 percent.

Electrical Supervisor - Diploma in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering from an Institute of repute with a minimum of 60 percent.

Vocational Training Instructor - Diploma in Mining/Electrical/Mechanical from an institute recognized by the central government with a minimum of 60 percent and valid overman/foreman certificate of competency from DGMS. Valid first aid certificate issued by institutes recognzied by DGMS.

Junior Mine Surveyor - Diploma in Mine Survey/Diploma in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying/diploma in Civil from an institutes recognised by DGMS.

Mining Sirdar - Class 10th passed from a recognized board with a valid mining sirdar certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and a valid first aid certificate issued with a minimum of 60 percent.

Age Limit

Mining Overman, Magazine Incharge, Mechanical Supervisor, Electrical Supervisor, Junior Mine Surveyor, Mining Sirdar - 30 years

Vocational Training Instructor - 40 years

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate's performance in a written test followed by a Skill/competency test.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before December 31. The link to the online applications can be accessed at the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted.

Application Fee