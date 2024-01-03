MPPSC SSE mains 2022 admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPPSC SSE mains 2022 admit card available at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC SSE mains 2022 admit card: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit cards for the state services main examination 2022. Candidates who qualified for the prelims exam can download their mains exam admit cards from the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SSE main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from January 18 to 13 at various exam centres. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted from December 26 to 31. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How to download MPPSC SSE mains 2022 admit card?

Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on 'admit card' tab available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new window

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Admit Card - State Service Main Exam 2022'

Enter all required details such as application number, date of birth, verification code and click on the login

State Service Main Exam 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save State Service Main Exam 2022 admit card for future reference

In case of any difficulty, while downloading the State Service Main Exam 2022 admit card, candidates can reach out to the exam authorities. Candidates should note that the queries will be solved only prior three days before the exam.