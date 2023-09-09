Indian Coast Guard Navik, Yantrik 01/2024 batch registration begins; 10th, 12th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Coast Guard Navik, Yantrik 01/2024 batch registration started

ICG Navik GD Notification 2023: The Indian Coast Guard has started registrations for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik 01/2024 batch. Candidates willing to appear for the ICG Navik, Yantrik 01/2024 batch recruitment can apply online through the official website-- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The application window is opened until September 22, 2023.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT). ICG is conducting the Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 350 vacancies. Applicants will be selected on the basis of all India order of merit based on their performance in Stages one, two, three and four, meeting the laid down medical standards during medical examination and the number of vacancies available for the post.

ICG Navik GD Notification 2023: Dates

Start date of online application: September 8, 2023

September 8, 2023 Last date to fill application form: September 22, 2023 (till 5:30 PM)

September 22, 2023 (till 5:30 PM) Last date to pay application fee: September 22, 2023

ICG Vacancy 2023 Details

Navik(General Duty): 260 posts

260 posts Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts

30 posts Yantrik (Mechanical): 25 posts

25 posts Yantrik (Electrical): 20 posts

20 posts Yantrik (Electronics): 15 posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidates who have cleared Class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) are eligible to apply for the post.

Candidates who have cleared Class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) are eligible to apply for the post. Navik (General Duty): Candidates who have cleared Class 12th with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by COBSE are eligible to apply for the post.

Candidates who have cleared Class 12th with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by COBSE are eligible to apply for the post. Yantrik: Candidates who have passed Class 10th from an education board recognized by COBSE and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/ Power) Engineering of duration three or four years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). OR should have passed Class 10th and 12th from an education board recognized by COBSE along with Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/ Power) Engineering of duration two or three years approved by AICTE.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates applying for the post of Navik (DB), Navik (GD) and Yantrik should be between 18 and 22 years. Applicants should be born between May 1, 2002 and April 30, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay Rs 300 as a registration fee, whereas, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are exempted from fee payment.

