IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, get link here

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 download link activated

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the RRB Clerk admit card 2023 for the online preliminary examination. Aspirants who have applied for the CRP-RRBs-XII Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts can download their admit card through the official website-- ibps.in.

Candidates can download their RRB Clerk admit card 2023 by logging in through the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam is scheduled to be held on August 19, onwards. The RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose) recruitment exam is being held for a total of 5,650 Clerk posts. The candidates will get selected on the basis of their scores in the preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Aspirants can download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at ibps.in. Click on the link that reads, “Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose)” On the next window, key in your registration number, password and captcha code Your IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download the admit card PDF and take its printout for future reference.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 202: Direct link