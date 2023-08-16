IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 released for prelims exam at ibps.in, check direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 download link available at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk admit card 2023, IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 download link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for online preliminary exam on its website. Candidates who applied for the Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 will be available from August 16 to September 2. The camdodates have been advised to download CRP Clerk prelims exam admit card as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps below to download their call letters.

IBPS Clerk admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads, 'online preliminary exam call letter for CRP Clerks XIII' flashing on the homepage It will redirect you to the login window Now, you need to put your registration/roll number, password/date of birth, captcha code and click on the login button IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 for future reference

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2023 date

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on August 26 at various exam centres. Candidates can download IBPS Clerk admit card by clicking on the provided link directly.