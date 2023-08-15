SSC CPO 2023 Registration deadline today at ssc.nic.in, direct link, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CPO 2023 application form last date today

SSC CPO Application Form 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registrations for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Executive and GD) in Delhi Police, Central Police Organisations, and Central Armed Police Forces today, August 15. Candidates can apply for the SSC CPO recruitment 2023 online through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates from General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs.100, while reserved categories are exempted from the fee payment. Applicants will be able to edit the SSC CPO 2023 application form between August 16 and August 17, 2023.

SSC CPO 2023 Important Dates

SSC CPO 2023 application form start date - July 22, 2023

Last date for SSC CPO registration 2023 - August 15, 2023

Last date to pay the application fees - August 15, 2023

SSC CPO 2023 application form correction dates - August 16 and 17, 2023

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF posts should have completed graduation. Whereas, the candidates who are applying for the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police (Males only) should have a valid driving license for LMV (Light Motor Vehicle).

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age group of 20 years and 25 years.

Direct Link: SSC CPO Application Form 2023

SSC CPO Application Form 2023: Steps to register online