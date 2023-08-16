SSC JE 2023 registration for 1,324 posts ends today at ssc.nic.in, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JE 2023 registration last date today

SSC JE 2023 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registrations for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Recruitment 2023 today, August 16. Aspirants can apply for the SSC JE recruitment examination online through the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The JE phase I written examination is likely to be held in October 2023.

SSC is conducting the Junior Engineer recruitment to fill a total of 1,324 posts in various Organizations/Offices of the Government of India. Candidates who will complete the registrations will be able to edit their applications between August 17 and August 18, 2023. Candidates who possess a degree in the related engineering trade are eligible to fill the online application form.

SSC JE 2023 Application Fee

Candidates applying for the SSC JE 2023 examination will have to pay Rs 1,000 as a registration fee. Whereas, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC JE 2023 Application Form: Steps to apply online